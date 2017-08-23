Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG may adopt selective minimum wage increase –Osinbajo – The Punch

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

FG may adopt selective minimum wage increase –Osinbajo
The Punch
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government may consider increasing workers' remuneration package, especially bonuses of certain government agencies, instead of increasing wages across board. According to a transcript made available to …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.