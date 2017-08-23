FG may adopt selective minimum wage increase –Osinbajo – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
FG may adopt selective minimum wage increase –Osinbajo
The Punch
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government may consider increasing workers' remuneration package, especially bonuses of certain government agencies, instead of increasing wages across board. According to a transcript made available to …
Hope for universal minimum wage increase dims as Osinbajo hints at selective approach
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!