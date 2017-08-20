FG moves to check excessive use of ascorbic acid in foods – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
FG moves to check excessive use of ascorbic acid in foods
The Punch
The Federal Government has inaugurated a national technical committee to determine the safety of Benzoic and Ascorbic acid in foods. The move is coming following the controversies generated by the recent court judgement on the rejection of some …
FG sets up Technical Committee on safe use of Benzoin, Ascorbic Acid in foods
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!