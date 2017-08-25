FG orders NBC to sanction TV, radio stations over hate speech

FEDERAL government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC to sanction any radio or television station that broadcasts hate speech. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, issued the directive in Abuja yesterday at the 3rd Annual Lecture Series of the NBC. He said: “The challenges facing the NBC have never become more daunting, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

