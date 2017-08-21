FG pension liabilities to rise by N20bn with exemption of paramilitary from CPS – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Business


FG pension liabilities to rise by N20bn with exemption of paramilitary from CPS
AS the federal government continues to grapple with means of settling its huge pension deficit, an additional N20 billion liability would be added to the stack upon passage of the bill for the exemption of the Police and other paramilitary agencies

