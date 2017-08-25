FG Promotes, Deploys Senior Staff in Aviation Sector

The federal government recently announced the promotion and redeployment of some senior staff in the aviation agencies. Some staff of the agencies were also relieved of their duties.

Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who approved the massive clearance of promotion backlogs in the agencies said the approval was given in order to fill vacant positions which had been created as a result of earlier promotions, retirements and termination of appointments, as well as boost the morale of staff of the agencies who had stagnated over time.

Thirteen Assistant General Managers (GMs) in the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were promoted to the rank of General Managers (GMs), while at the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET), three Assistant General Managers have been promoted to Deputy General Managers, with a Chief Meteorologist uplifted to the position of Assistant General Manager.

Similarly, the exercise has seen the promotion of nine Deputy General Managers at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to the position of General Managers while a total of 36 Assistant General Managers were promoted to the rank of Deputy General Managers.

The federal government has also approved some reorganisations at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and inter-agency postings to ensure better productivity and efficiency.

In NAMA, the minister approved the appointment, promotion and redeployment of top management staff of the agency with immediate effect. According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Transportation, Farouk A Umar was confirmed as substantive Director of Safety Electronics and Engineering Service just as Mr. Gabriel Akpen, who was until now the General Manager, Search and Rescue/Civil Military Co-ordination was elevated to Director of Operations. The Directorates of Human Resources and Administration have equally been merged, with former General Manager, Customer Services/Servicom, Barr. Maira Bashir now the Director of Human Resources and Administration.

In the same vein, Mr. Umoh Aniefiok, formerly of the Finance and Accounts Department at FAAN, has been redeployed to NAMA as Director of Finance and Accounts while Mr. Khalid Udoh Emele is to head the Public Affairs Department of the agency as General Manager.

Also newly appointed are three Deputy General Managers to anchor some strategic units in the agency. These include Miss Kaosarat Fawehinmi, DGM, Project Management Office (PMO); Mr. Bajie F. Abang, DGM, Security Unit and Obioma Solomon, DGM, Industrial Relations and Discipline.

In a statement, the Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu said the above postings by the Minister were to reposition and streamline NAMA towards enhanced productivity and to ensure that all projects and programmes of the agency are properly executed bearing in mind accountability and adherence to timelines.

Akinkuotu who held a brief session with the management team thanked all staff of the agency for their continued support just as he charged incoming appointees to ensure service excellence and efficiency within the system. The NAMA boss also enjoined them to ensure compliance with all government directives particularly the recent Executive Orders.

