FG refinances debt and adds more loans – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
FG refinances debt and adds more loans
Vanguard
THE recent announcement by the Federal Minister of Finance of the government's decision to refinance the country's debt by borrowing dollars at seven per cent instead of locally at between 13 and 18.5 per cent would have been commendable if it was not …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!