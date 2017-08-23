FG releases unity schools’ admission list

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Wednesday approved the release of list of successful candidates into the Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) for the 2017/2018 academic year.

A statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Education quoted the minister as saying that admission list into JSSI was on notice boards in the colleges and their websites.

The statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Priscilla Ihuoma, said the list was also online: http://www.fmeinterviewtest.com or the ministry’s website www.education.gov.ng.

“Students who have been offered provisional admission have two weeks after the release of the results to accept the offer, otherwise, they will be replaced by other candidates,’’ the statement said.

