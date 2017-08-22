Attacks: Catholic Bishops Seek Compensation For Churches – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Attacks: Catholic Bishops Seek Compensation For Churches
The Catholic Bishops of Kaduna Ecclesiastical Province have urged the federal government to compensate churches and other victims of attacks carried out by insurgents on places of worship. Bishop Mathew Ndagoso, their spokesman, made the plea …
