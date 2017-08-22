Pages Navigation Menu

Attacks: Catholic Bishops Seek Compensation For Churches – Leadership Newspapers

Leadership Newspapers

Attacks: Catholic Bishops Seek Compensation For Churches
Leadership Newspapers
The Catholic Bishops of Kaduna Ecclesiastical Province have urged the federal government to compensate churches and other victims of attacks carried out by insurgents on places of worship. Bishop Mathew Ndagoso, their spokesman, made the plea …
