Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG, states, LGs share N467.8bn for July – Daily Trust

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

FG, states, LGs share N467.8bn for July
Daily Trust
The federal, state and local governments in the country yesterday shared N467.852 billion as statutory revenue, VAT inclusive, generated for the month of July 2017. This represented a shortfall of about N185 billion compared to the N652.229 billion
Nigerian govt, states, LGs share N467.8 billion in August as revenue dropsPremium Times
FG, States, LGs Share N467.852bn for JulyTHISDAY Newspapers

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.