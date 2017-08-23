FG to intensify efforts using space technology to boost socio-economic dev.

The Federal Government on Tuesday in Abuja said it would deepen efforts at utilising space technology to make giant stride to enhance resources for socio-economic development in the country. The Director- General, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Prof. Seidu Mohammed, said this in his opening speech at the Centre for Satellite Technology Development…

The post FG to intensify efforts using space technology to boost socio-economic dev. appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

