FG to launch loan scheme for women soon

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—THE Federal Government is set to launch a poverty alleviation scheme that will cater for the vulnerable and impoverished Nigerians who constitute about 70 per cent of the total population.

The vulnerable people especially women, according to the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, would enjoy between N10,000 and N100,000 as loan.

The loan, she added, will be repayable in six months with one month grace after disbursement, before repayment starts.

She disclosed this yesterday in Ibadan during a town hall meeting with women groups at the House of Chiefs, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan.

During her advocacy and sensitisation visit to Oyo State on Government Enterprises and Empowerment Programme, GEEP and National Women Empowerment Fund, NAWEF, the minister explained that to access the loan scheme, the intending beneficiaries have to be registered members of association, cooperative, trade or other organisations.

She added further that the scheme would reduce poverty among rural dwellers, especially women, and provide skills development, training and business support; assist in rebuilding the economies of rural areas through financial inclusion; and build strong partnerships between the ministry, state ministries of women affairs, The Bank of Industries, BOI and development partners.

Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who was represented by his deputy, Otunba Moses Adeyemo said: “We are glad to note that the visit is basically to intimate our women with the Federal Government Social Investment Programme called GEEP and NAWEF.

The post FG to launch loan scheme for women soon appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

