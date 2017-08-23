FG to use relevant technologies to curb financial crime

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, says the ministry will fabricate and deploy relevant technologies to assist in the fight against financial crime in the country. Onu made this known in a statement issued by Mr Aminu Ganiyu, the Deputy Director of Communications and Public Relations in the ministry on Wednesday in Abuja. The minister was when the Association of Forensic and Investigative Auditors in Nigeria paid him a working visit recently.

