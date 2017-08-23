Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG to use relevant technologies to curb financial crime

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, says the ministry will fabricate and deploy relevant technologies to assist in the fight against financial crime in the country. Onu made this known in a statement issued by Mr Aminu Ganiyu, the Deputy Director of Communications and Public Relations in the ministry on Wednesday in Abuja. The minister was when the Association of Forensic and Investigative Auditors in Nigeria paid him a working visit recently.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.