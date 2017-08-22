FG urged to mop up illegal firearms in circulation

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT— Federal Government has been urged to take urgent steps to mop up illegal fire arms on the streets of the country as a step towards a crime free society.

National president, Nigeria Peace Congress, NPC, Mr Temple Morford made the appeal yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, adding that the number of illegal fire arms in circulation was alarming.

While also condemning acts of terrorism and militancy, Morford enjoined the Federal Government to sensitize Nigerians on the need to promote national stability and religious tolerance.

He expressed gratitude to God for the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that Nigerians should key into the move against hate speeches as they were instruments of destabilization.

“NPC calls for love, peace and unity, reminding all that divided we fall and united we stand. NPC has drawn an action plan to carryout intensive nation-wide sensitization campaign on the need for peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance among citizens,” he said.

