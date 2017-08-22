Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG urged to mop up illegal firearms in circulation

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT  HARCOURT—  Federal Government has been urged to take urgent steps to mop up illegal fire arms on the streets of the country as a step towards a crime free society.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

National president, Nigeria Peace Congress, NPC,  Mr Temple Morford  made the appeal yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, adding that the number of illegal fire arms in circulation was alarming.

While also condemning acts of terrorism and militancy, Morford enjoined the Federal Government to  sensitize Nigerians on the need to promote national stability and religious tolerance.

He expressed gratitude to God for the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari,  adding that Nigerians should  key into the move against hate speeches as they were instruments of destabilization.

“NPC calls for love, peace and unity, reminding all that divided we fall and united we stand. NPC has drawn an action plan to carryout intensive nation-wide sensitization campaign on the need for peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance among citizens,” he said.

 

The post FG urged to mop up illegal firearms in circulation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.