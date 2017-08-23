FG working to release fund for next batch of retirees — PenCom – Daily Post Nigeria
FG working to release fund for next batch of retirees — PenCom
Daily Post Nigeria
The Acting Director-General of National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, on Wednesday said the Federal Government had begun modalities for pension payments to next batch of retirees. Dahir-Umar told the News Agency of Nigeria …
