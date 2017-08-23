Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG working to release fund for next batch of retirees — PenCom – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

FG working to release fund for next batch of retirees — PenCom
Daily Post Nigeria
The Acting Director-General of National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, on Wednesday said the Federal Government had begun modalities for pension payments to next batch of retirees. Dahir-Umar told the News Agency of Nigeria …
FG to release funds for pension payment to retirees, says PENCOMTheCable
Pensioners threaten mass action over 6 years unpaid benefitsVanguard

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.