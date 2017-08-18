FG Worries As 48 Modular Refinery Projects Lie Fallow

By CHIKA IZUORA

The federal government is seriously worried and confused about what to do to facilitate development of modular refinery projects through which it hopes to achieve self sufficiency in petroleum products refining.

Government through the minister of state for petroleum resources Ibe Kachikwu has set 2019 as deadline for importation of petroleum products and is currently pursuing ambitious rehabilitation of the 445,000 barrels capacity local refineries while encouraging private sector support to meet the target.

Speaking at the annual conference of the National Association of Energy Correspondents, with theme, “PIGB: Prospects And Challenges To Nigerian Oil And Gas Industry” Kachikwu said the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has issued between 40 to 50 licenses to potential investors To had indicated interest to build modular refinery but only two are currently being executed.

The trend according to the minister is worrisome given the priority and determination of government to exit products Import and fully develop the industry value chain. Similarly in the sector alao urged the Federal Government to engage banks in financing the building of modular refineries in the country. They made the plea at a panel session of the conference.

In his remarks, Retired Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho, chairman, Integrated Oil and Gas Ltd., said that in the last 10 years, the demand for refined products had always been on the increase. Iheanacho said that building a modular refinery of about 1,000 barrel cost over $1.2 billion.

“Building a modular refinery is not easy, apart from citing your refinery beside the sea, one can as well cite it near a marginal oil field. Finance is the major reasons why most investors in the modular refineries abandoned it. “No bank is ready to give loan to any investors in modular refineries that is why it is just only two out of 40 investors giving licences that were able to build it.

“Government should engage the banks to provide the finance needed for building modular refineries,” he said. In his comments, Mr Muda Yusuf, director general, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, urged the Federal Government to review its policy on refined products to encourage investors into the sector.

Yusuf said, “It is pitiful that after many years of oil discovery, the country is still importing its refined products for consumption. “As long as we have oil and gas sector link with the government, private investors will continue to evade the sector.” The chamber director-general also urged the government to overhaul the sector to encourage private investors.

Also, Mr Olumide Adeleke, deputy director, head, engineering and standards division, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), said it was obvious that finance was the problem of building modular refineries. Adeleke, however, said that the department would revoke the licence of any investors who could not build the refinery within the stipulated period.

Commenting, Dr Saka Matemilola, chairman, Nigerian Council of Society of Petroleum Engineers, urged NNPC to repair the existing refineries to improve its production. Matemilola also urged DPR not to revoke the licences of investors who were unable to build modular refineries. According to him, withdrawing the licences will not solve the problems facing the sector. He said that there was need to work with the licence owners to address the issue of sourcing for finance from the banks to build the refineries

