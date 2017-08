FG’s plan to make Hate Speech Treasonable a bid to Silence Opposition – Fayose

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State has cautioned the federal government over its categorisation of hate speech as an act of terrorism. “This appears as another plot to silence the opposition and I make bold to say that saying the truth concerning the country and its rulers cannot be termed as hate speech,” Fayose said in […]

The post FG’s plan to make Hate Speech Treasonable a bid to Silence Opposition – Fayose appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest