Fidelity Bank ends promo with prize presention to winners

By Omodele Adigun

Messrs Lawal Abimbola Bakare, Alex Shaibu and Ekene Nzurumike were Thursday presented with their cash prizes of N5million, N3million and N1million respectively by Fidelity Bank Plc in Lagos to wrap up its Get Alert in Millions Promo.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the bank, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, who was represented by Mrs Chijioke Ugochukwu, the Executive Director of the bank in charge of Products and Shared Services, stated that the promo has put smiles on the faces of the customers who won several prizes. He also promised that the bank would soon come up with another promo to gladden the hearts of its customers,

His words: “Many of us have witnessed one of the most successful promo in recent time in the banking industry. It was a unique promo, developed and aligned with the need to improve the standard of living of our customers. The promo winners cut across all strata of the society. We had hairdressers, students and even a young lady who was in an NGO and dreamt of establishing a fish farm. She won N2million and with that, she could go back to her dream of fish HYPERLINK “http://farming.We” farming business. We also had the case of a father who was battling with paying his children’s school fees. He was also a cash winner, and paying the school fees of the children became a lot HYPERLINK “http://easy.These” easier. These were the few lives we have been able to touch so far.

”Recently, we had draw that produced 13 cash winners and 12 consolation prizes of generating sets and refrigerators, making a total of 25 winners across the country.

For Lagos Draw presentation, we had cash winners of N5 million, N3million and N1 million. The rest of the N20 million cash wins were being given to HYPERLINK “tel:171” 171 HYPERLINK “http://winners.Although” winners simultanously across the federation.

Although, GAIM is winding up, there would be more promos in the next few weeks.”

As those customers who did not win in the promo, the Chairman of the Promo Committee, Mr Obaro Odeghe, also corroborated the pledge that other goodies would be coming up in few weeks time that they could key into.

“We finally ends Get Alert in Millions Promo today with the presentation of prizes to the winners. The journey, which started in September HYPERLINK “tel:2016” 2016, has been a nine-month of testimonials of glad tidings to Fidelity Bank HYPERLINK “http://customers.The” customers. The people that won today were not expecting something like this in their lives. We have opportunities in future for customers yet to win. It is going to be an open ticket to largesse from Fidelity Bank.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

