Fidson: Supporting children through Astymin

Fidson Healthcare Plc is supporting Nigerian children through its Astymin brand’s annual flagship programme called Astymin Brilliance Reward.

The drug maker recently held the 7th edition of Astymin Brilliance Reward at Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Alausa, Lagos.

The annual event is targeted at rewarding brilliant Nigerian children.

“Like we have always emphasised, the ABR is our attempt to bring back the glory days of our education by throwing our weight behind the children’s drive for academic excellence. This is another season of delight for the kids who have worked so hard and performed exceptionally in their academic activities. But for us as a brand, it is another day of celebrating excellence,” said Friday Enaholo, Fidson’s marketing manager.

Enaholo said Fidson was always proud to support Nigerian children in terms of education, health and general well-being.

“We believe it is better to catch them young and put them on the right path to success. Therefore, Astymin will continue to take the giant stride in rewarding brilliant primary school kids in a way that motivates them to stay focused on their studies, believing that merit and hard work can still be rewarded,” he said.

Also speaking, Idiat Oluranti Adebule, Lagos State deputy governor, said the Astymin programme would go a long way in enhancing academic performances of pupils and ultimately contribute to educational development of the state.

Adebule, who was represented by Feyisayo Obadofin, director of special duties, said Fidson had done well in encouraging children to strive for excellence in their academic activities by rewarding the best-performing pupils in Nigeria. She emphasised that children’s education was a significant aspect of national development that must not be pushed aside and encouraged all stakeholders, including teachers, parents and other corporate bodies to support the government by playing their parts in supporting the education of Nigerian children.

The Astymin Brilliance Reward, which berthed in 2010, is the brand’s biggest and most prestigious event.

ODINAKA ANUDU

