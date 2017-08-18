Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FIFA Award: Super Falcons defender hails Omagbemi nomination – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

FIFA Award: Super Falcons defender hails Omagbemi nomination
Vanguard
A Super Falcons defender, Onome Ebi, has hailed the nomination of the former coach of the team, Florence Omagbemi, for the prestigious FIFA Women Coach of the year. Omagbemi who coached Super Falcons to win the 2016 African Women Cup of …
Florence Omagbemi set to be axed by the NFFPulse Nigeria
NFF In Dilemma Over Appointment Of Super Falcons CoachComplete Sports Nigeria
Finidi, Onigbinde, 57 others jostle for coaching jobThe Eagle Online
E60buzz (press release) (blog)
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.