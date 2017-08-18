FIFA Award: Super Falcons defender hails Omagbemi nomination

A Super Falcons defender, Onome Ebi, has hailed the nomination of the former coach of the team, Florence Omagbemi, for the prestigious FIFA Women Coach of the year. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omagbemi who coached Super Falcons to win the 2016 African Women Cup of Nations in Cameroon was among the…

