FIFA U-20 Qualifiers: Come To Camp With Your Training kits, Birth Certificate, NFF Tells Players

AYUBA EMMANUEL DANBOYI, Abuja.

The new coach of the Nigeria’s U-20 Women team, Christopher Danjuma, has invited 30 players to camp ahead of the FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifier against Tanzania. The players are expected to report to camp in Abuja on Aug. 23.

Falconets will take on their Tanzanian counterparts in Nigeria on September 16, 2017 before travel to Tanzania for second leg slated for September 30, 2017 in Dar es Salaam.

Demola Olajire, director of communication, Nigeria Football Federation, said in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sports, yesterday that invited players are expected to report to camp with their training kits, original birth certificate, and international passports.

According to him, the players invited to camp include midfield stalwarts Joy Bokiri and Cynthia Aku, and star forward Rasheedat Ajibade.

Others are; Monle Omini, Tola Adeniyi, Chioma Okoye, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Nelly Ekeh, Blessing Ezekiel, Margaret.

Also invited are; Oluwakemi Famuditi, Gloria Ogbonna, Joy Duru, Feyintola Mabokanje, Florence Alexander, Juliet Iorliam.

Kikelomo Odueke, Joy Bokiri, Bola Oladiti, Josephine Queens, Lilian Tule, Christy Uchebe, Blessing Onoriose.

others are Adebisi Saheed, Helen Ugar, Uche Udefo, Rasheedat Ajibade, Charity Reuben, Chinyere Igbomalu, Doosima Tarnum, Cynthia Aku, Mariam Abdulrasheed and Anam Imo.

The post FIFA U-20 Qualifiers: Come To Camp With Your Training kits, Birth Certificate, NFF Tells Players appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

