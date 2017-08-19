Fiji International Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings

The 4th round of the 2017 Fiji International will be played on Sunday 20th August at the Natadola Bay Golf Club in Natadola, Fiji. The Fiji International 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 8:40 am.

The final tee slot of the Fiji International 2017 golf tournament is at 10:35 am and features Tim Hart, Casey O’toole and Lionel Weber.

Fiji International Round 4 Tee Times

The Fiji International 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Natadola Bay Golf Club.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 8:40 AM Adam Bland Jazz Janewattananond 8:50 AM Damien Jordan Aron Price Brett Rumford 9:00 AM Ashley Hall Todd Sinnott Jarryd Felton 9:10 AM Peter Cooke Andrew Martin Chris Gaunt 9:20 AM Angel Cabrera Michael Long Jason Scrivener 9:30 AM David Bransdon Gareth Paddison Jake Mcleod 9:40 AM Shunya Takeyasu Phachara Khongwatmai Mike Weir 9:55 AM David Mckenzie Rahil Gangjee Harry Bateman 10:05 AM Dale Brandt-Richards Terry Pilkadaris Michael Sim 10:15 AM Stephen Leaney Gavin Green Daniel Pearce 10:25 AM Scott Vincent Scott Hend Peter Wilson 10:35 AM Wade Ormsby Jason Norris James Marchesani 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 8:40 AM Steve Dartnall Shubhankar Sharma Mark Brown 8:50 AM Andrew Dodt James Nitties Matt Stieger 9:00 AM Daniel Fox Dimitrios Papadatos Josh Geary 9:10 AM Matthew Guyatt Jeunghun Wang Deyen Lawson 9:20 AM Kieran Muir Ryan Fox Vijay Singh 9:30 AM Adam Blyth Matthew Giles Josh Cabban 9:40 AM Sam Lee Taylor Macdonald Nathan Green 9:55 AM Chien-Yao Hung Anthony Quayle Thitiphun Chuayprakong 10:05 AM Daniel Valente Richard T Lee Poom Saksansin 10:15 AM Callan O’reilly Daniel Nisbet Jbe Kruger 10:25 AM Aaron Townsend Ben Campbell Lindsay Wilson 10:35 AM Tim Hart Casey O’toole Lionel Weber

The post Fiji International Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

