Filming in Lagos, requires a permit – Censors Board

The Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board has issued an official warning to film practitioners and bodies involved in the production, distribution and exhibition of films and videos within Lagos State, involved in the business without valid registration and filming permit.

This statement was made by the Acting Honourable Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Adebimpe Akinsola, in a press statement by our correspondent in Lagos.

The commissioner noted that most practitioners had continued with a flagrant disregard to the provisions of the Law by failing to register with the board, as well as obtain film shooting permit before engaging in any outdoor production.

The commissioner, therefore, stated that it was issuing a final warning to everyone involved in this practice and also warned that the Law will henceforth deal with defaulters.

The post Filming in Lagos, requires a permit – Censors Board appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

