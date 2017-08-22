Final Marikana dockets handed over to the NPA – IPID – News24

Pages Navigation Menu

Final Marikana dockets handed over to the NPA – IPID
Cape Town – The final outstanding dockets investigating the 72 police officers involved in the killing of 34 miners during the Marikana Massacre was resubmitted to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) by the Independent Police Investigative
