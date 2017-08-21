Finally Indian Police Parades Nigerian Woman Who Allegedly Stabbed Her Lover (Photos/Video)

Police arrested a Nigerian woman identified as Evelyn Uzodinma who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and fellow Nigerian Godfrey Izzu Chibueze to death during a quarrel outside their house in west Delhi on Saturday afternoon. The woman had rushed her boyfriend to a nearby hospital but the 30-year-old man died of excessive bleeding. Police said the victim Chibueze , ran a garments business and was in a live-in relationship with Evelyn.

The woman ran a food stall near their house in Uttam Nagar’s D block. The two were in a live-in relationship for over a year and stayed at a rented house.

Investigation revealed that the couple had a fight around 2pm on Saturday. Police suspect the tiff was related to a financial dispute. Evelyn told police that the two fought violently and also punched and kicked one another.

Locals, who claimed to have seen the couple fight, told police that the two were punching each other.

A police officer said that during the scuffle, the woman picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Chibueze on his left hand, which led to excessive bleeding. Police are awaiting postmortem report for further clarity on Chibueze’s death. Police have registered a case of murder registered against Evelyn.

