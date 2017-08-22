Finally Revealed.. See FC Barcelona Player Salaries & Contract Details – 2017-18

Finally Revealed.. See FC Barcelona Player Salaries & Contract Details – 2017-18

FC Barcelona has had a interesting 2017 summer transfer window where they lost their prized asset Neymar Jr to Paris Saint Germain who paid full €222 million (£198m) release clause and snatched Neymar away from Barcelona. Now the catalunya giants have the money but they are finding it hard to replace Neymar as we head towards the end of transfer window. We breakdown the entire Barcelona squad, players contracts and salaries going into the 2017-18 season.

2017-18 Contracts & Transfers:

FC Barcelona generated record $688 million in yearly revenue according to last business cycle and in the process they overtook Real Madrid as the most valuable team in the world only behind Manchester United. Unlike the previous few seasons Barcelona have not been very active in the transfer window but after Neymar Jr transfer, they have to money but can’t find they players who can replace the Brazilian. They are linked with Coutinho and Dembele and by the end of transfer window both players might have Barcelona.

Paulinho (From GZ Evergranade) – £36 million

Nélson Semedo (From Benfica) – £27.45 million

Gerard Deulofeu (From Everton) – £10.8 million

Marlon (From Fluminese) – £4.5 million

Even with Neymar’s departure wage bill of Barcelona is going increase going into the 2017-18 season as Messi signed a new record deal and combine that with potential signings of Coutinho and Ousman Dembele where Barcelona will have to hand them massive contracts to ensure their transfers.

FC Barcelona Player Salaries List

Lionel Messi extended his contract with Barcelona to further three years keeping im at the club till 2021. Barcelona agreed to pay Messi around £500,000 a week plus massive loyalty and performance based bonuses over the period of next 4 years.

Luis Suarez also extended his contract by further two years keeping him at the club till 2021 and will be earning a massive £250,000 a week salary making him second highest paid player in the team.

FC Barcelona Player Wages & Contracts 2017-18





The post Finally Revealed.. See FC Barcelona Player Salaries & Contract Details – 2017-18 appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

