Finally Revealed!! See Real Madrid Players Salaries & Contract Details… 2017/18

Finally Revealed!! See Real Madrid Player Salaries & Contract Details… 2017/18

Real Madrid are in the league of their own as far as recent success is concerned, 3 champions league titles and last 4 years and beating Barcelona to La Liga title in 2016-17 season wrapped up incredible few seasons for Madrid. However unlike the other top European teams, Real Madrid have had a very quite summer transfer window only buying two players. We breakdown entire Real Madrid squad, contracts and player salaries going into the 2017-18 season.

Real Madrid are widely considered as the biggest club in the world and their recent success goes along way to justify the tag. However Florentino Perez will be gutted of losing the “Richest Club” tag to Manchester United who became the most valuable team in the world in 2017. Madrid will be keen to get back on top and they are on a right track as their squad is finely balanced with experience and youth.

Real Madrid’s wage bill is lower than that of Barcelona but way ahead of any other spanish side. We can safely assume Madrid’s wage bill is set to decrease as they have only brought in couple of quality youngsters in Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos while sending James Rodriguez on loan to Bayern and disposing off the likes of Alvaro Morta, Danilo, Mariano Diaz and Diego LIorente and Pepe.



Real Madrid Highest Paid Players:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo is not only Madrid’s highest paid player but also worlds highest paid footballer earning a massive £365,000 a week which is after tax which means he cost around £700,000 a week to Real Madrid if we count the tax Real Madrid has to pay on his salary which is around 52% in Spain.

2. Gareth Bale also signed a financially improved contract which is set to keep him at the club till 2022. He will be paid around £150m over the next six year if he stays at the club with new deal.

3. Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Marco Asensio all signed new financially imroved deals in the last few months and we can expect Isco to pen his long term future to the club by december 2017 as he move into last year of his contract. We take a look at Real Madrid entire squad contracts and how they are getting paid weekly.

Real Madrid Player Wages & Contracts 2017-18

