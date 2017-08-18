Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Finland knife attacker ‘targeted women’ – The Guardian

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Finland knife attacker 'targeted women'
The Guardian
Candles are lit on Turku's main square to remember the victims of Friday's knife attack. Photograph: Markku Ojala/EPA. Finland. Finland knife attacker 'targeted women'. One Briton injured in incident that killed two Finns and injured several others
Finland 'terror' attack: Briton injured 'trying to save' women targeted in attack which left two deadTelegraph.co.uk
Finland killings: Knifeman 'targeted women in Turku terror attack'BBC News
Finland stabbing was terror attack, suspect is MoroccanChannel NewsAsia
Sky News –Daily Mail –New York Times –NBCNews.com
all 499 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.