Finland knife attacker ‘targeted women’ – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Finland knife attacker 'targeted women'
The Guardian
Candles are lit on Turku's main square to remember the victims of Friday's knife attack. Photograph: Markku Ojala/EPA. Finland. Finland knife attacker 'targeted women'. One Briton injured in incident that killed two Finns and injured several others …
Finland 'terror' attack: Briton injured 'trying to save' women targeted in attack which left two dead
Finland killings: Knifeman 'targeted women in Turku terror attack'
Finland stabbing was terror attack, suspect is Moroccan
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!