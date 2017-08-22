Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FinTech Vortex

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

After last year’s success of StartupFest Europe, this year it will return to the Netherlands. From the 25th-28th of September, different parties will organise workshops, conferences and marketplaces all around the Netherlands. Holland FinTech will also be returning with the FinTech Vortex in The Hague on the 26th of September. This year we will focus … Continue reading FinTech Vortex

The post FinTech Vortex appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.