FIRST PHOTOS of President Buhari As He Arrives Nigeria (Video)

Buhari Arrives Nigeria – Photos. President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been out of the country for over 103 days is reportedly halfway to Nigeria today as his official jet was recorded leaving the Hearthrow Airport this morning. Watch video below. President Buhari is expected to land in Aso-rock any moment from now after spending over …

