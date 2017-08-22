First Set of Winners Emerge from Sunlight-2-in-1 #Bestofbothworlds Instagram Challenge! Join Now for a Chance to Win Fantastic Prizes

The first three lucky winners have emerged from the ongoing Sunlight2in1 #BestofBothWorlds Challenge which kicked off on Monday, August 7th, 2017. The winners are @jammyjones007 @its_steph_annie and @ itz__weird. Participants were asked to act a one minute video of how they enjoy two different things together that gives them the same benefit, showing a pack […]

The post First Set of Winners Emerge from Sunlight-2-in-1 #Bestofbothworlds Instagram Challenge! Join Now for a Chance to Win Fantastic Prizes appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

