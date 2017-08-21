Pages Navigation Menu

FirstNation stops flight operations

Posted on Aug 21, 2017

FirstNation Airways has rested its schedule flight operations. The airline will now offer only charter services. Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Capt. Muhtar Usman, made the disclosure to journalists on Monday. “The airline had scaled down its operations from schedule operator to non-schedule”, Usman said. “The status will remain so until it improves its […]

