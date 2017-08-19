FLASH: Buhari Lands in Abuja After 103 Days in London (Photos)

MyNaijaInfo.com

PHOTOS of Buhari in Abuja – August 19 2017. After over 103 days in London, The President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Nigeria from after undergoing medical treatment for an unknown ailment. President Muhammadu Buhari has finally arrived Abuja from London after over 100 days on medical treatment in the United Kingdom. He arrived …

The post FLASH: Buhari Lands in Abuja After 103 Days in London (Photos) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

