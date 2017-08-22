FLASH: JAMB Launches CAPS – Central Admission Processing System (See!)

Meaning of JAMB CAPS – Central Admission Processing System. The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has reportedly launched a new System of Admissions – The Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) which is geared towards ensuring quality control, transparency and credibility of the admission process. According to a participant, the new policy is expected to …

