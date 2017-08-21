Pages Navigation Menu

Flavour’s daughter and Joseph Yobo’s son photographed locked in a loving embrace

Posted on Aug 21, 2017

Sophia Okoli and Jayden Yobo are the children of two popular Nigerian couples – Flavour/ Anna Banner and Joseph Yobo/Adaeze Yobo. Their parents are also close so it’s understandable that they will be friends. The Yobos spent Sunday with Anna Banner’s daughter and the kids got up to a lot of fun which their mothers shared online. See …

