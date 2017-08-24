Fleeing murder suspect: Dismissed Police officer remanded in prison

Pages Navigation Menu

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt A Magistrate court in Port Harcourt on Thursday ordered the remand of Sergent John Bosco, the Investigating Police Officer, IPO, whose negligence led to the escape of Maxwell Ifeanyi Dike, the ritualist who raped and killed an eight year old girl, Chikamso Victory in prison. The Presiding Magistrate, Andrew Jaja said his court had no jurisdiction to adjudicate on the charge which is that of aiding and abetting the murder suspect. He said the case file would be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, for further legal advice.

