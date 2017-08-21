Flight Delay: Nigeria may not participate in World Wrestling Championship

Nigeria’s contingent to the World Wrestling Championships in Paris, France, are experiencing flight delay in Lagos, leaving the country’s participation in the competition which started on Monday in doubt. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country’s wrestlers, Odunayo Adekuoroye, Aminat Adeniyi and Blessing Oburududu are supposed to compete on Aug. 23, while their weigh in is on Tuesday afternoon.

