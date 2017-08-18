Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Flood leaves 82 dead, 5 million stranded in Bangladesh

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments

More than 5 million people have been stranded in Bangladesh as monsoon flooding submerged more than one-third of the South Asian country and left at least 82 people dead, officials said on Friday. Many of the victims drowned while others died of snake bite and electrocution, disaster management official Al Mamun said. Mamun also said…

The post Flood leaves 82 dead, 5 million stranded in Bangladesh appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.