Flooding: 30 communities in Shiroro LG of Niger on high risk -Official

Mr Ugochukwu Chioke, the Chief Operating Officer of Shiroro Hydroelectric Power Station (SHPS), says on Wednesday that about 30 communities downstream of the dam were on high risk of flooding. Chioke, who stated this in an interview with newsmen in Shiroro, added that the company has already commenced awareness campaign on dangers of flooding to […]

Flooding: 30 communities in Shiroro LG of Niger on high risk -Official

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

