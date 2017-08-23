Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor press conference live stream, updates, video, latest fight news – Fox Sports

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Fox Sports

Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor press conference live stream, updates, video, latest fight news
Fox Sports
CONOR McGregor turned up about two hours late for his pre-fight press conference with Floyd Mayweather, a subdued affair where some barbs were traded and a crazy prize announced. Mayweather, the unbeaten 49-0 boxing legend, said he was …
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather trade verbal blows in last press conference ahead of Vegas showdownIndependent.ie
Conor McGregor warns Floyd Mayweather he's improved massively over 3 months of boxing trainingMirror.co.uk
Mayweather vs. McGregor: The complete beef history timelineSB Nation
TMZ.com –Daily Mail –SkySports –CBSSports.com
all 263 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.