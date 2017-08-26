Folorunsho Alakija, Others Unveil Africa Cinematography Festival

Efforts towards achieving a global status for the Nigerian film industry have been given a huge boost with the recent unveiling in Lagos of the Africa Cinematography Festival of Training Workshops, Conference and Film Technology Expo. The festival is a platform which focuses primarily on capacity-building for budding and professional players.

Nigerian entrepreneur and founding Grand Matron, Africa Cinematography Festival, Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija, was at the unveiling with other notable personalities, including Frank Adekunle Edwards, CEO of FMA Productions; Henry Emenike, CEO of Germany-based Legacy Empire Management (LEM); Mrs. Judith Alakija, founding ambassador and Director General, Event Coordination, Africa Cinematography Festival and Sunnie Odafe, Co-founder, Africa Cinematography Festival (ACF).

The maiden Africa Cinematography Training Workshop, Conference and Technology Expo Festival is a beneficial training conference and marketing platform for exceptional professional development in filmmaking, film entrepreneurship and networking. It is designed to be an annual rallying point for all stakeholders in the film economy of Nigeria in particular and Africa at large.

The Festival is expected to provide a platform for the convergence of relevant stakeholders in the film-making industry for the optimisation of the inherent potentials and prospects of technological advancement in audiovisual and still productions. It will feature contemporary issues in filmmaking, networking and business opportunities and the general film economy, which have impacted on the works of industry professionals such as film makers, marketers and investors, cinema/studio owners and managers, the organised private sector, government agencies and councils and technical partners.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

