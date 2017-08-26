Folorunsho Alakija, Others Unveil Africa Cinematography Festival – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Folorunsho Alakija, Others Unveil Africa Cinematography Festival
THISDAY Newspapers
Efforts towards achieving a global status for the Nigerian film industry have been given a huge boost with the recent unveiling in Lagos of the Africa Cinematography Festival of Training Workshops, Conference and Film Technology Expo. The festival is a …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!