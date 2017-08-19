Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Folorunso Alakija reveals greatest decision she ever took

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Oil magnate and the richest woman in Africa, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, has revealed her greatest decision. The group Managing Director of The Rose of Sharon Group also spoke on her ranking as the wealthiest woman on the continent. Alakija recalled that her biggest leap in life was becoming born again. “I thank God that I […]

Folorunso Alakija reveals greatest decision she ever took

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.