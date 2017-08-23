Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Foluke Daramola And Fans Exchange Words After Supporting Olamide, Davido, 9ice’s Music Ban

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian actress, Foluke Daramola has seemingly incurred the wrath of some of her fans after she reacted to the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC’s ban on Nigerian artistes, Olamide, 9ice and Davido’s songs. The actress took to her page to write: “As much as I love these fantastic talented artists and I don’t have anything against…

The post Foluke Daramola And Fans Exchange Words After Supporting Olamide, Davido, 9ice’s Music Ban appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.