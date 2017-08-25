Football enthusiasts hail Rohr’s killer squad









Ahead of Super Eagle double-header of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on September 1st and 4th, football enthusiasts have expressed satisfaction over the list of players invited by Coach Gernot Rohr.

Nigeria welcomes the reigning African champions, Cameroon, to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sept. 1.

Nigeria is slated to fly to Yaounde for a quick fire return session on Sept. 4.

They noted that the list was a clear indication that the technical crew did a lot of work, following the team’s loss to South Africa.

Nduka Ugbade, assistant coach of U-17 national team said, “I think before the coach drew up the list, he had already observed and assessed the players who will fit into his game plan.

“The most important thing is that, any player invited really does merit his call up.”

Bala Nikyu, Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi noted that the double-header against Cameroon was very important, adding that the selection of players was crucial to the success of the team.

“This is a game that will determine the Super Eagles’ fate in terms of qualifying for the World Cup, which means everything that concerns the game; from the players to the technical crew is very important.

“We must not be carried away by our position on the log but ensure that we get the maximum points from both legs, that is why I am happy with the list of players invited.

“The recall of Team Captain Mikel Obi, players likes Odion Ighalo and Israel–based marksman Anthony Nwakaeme is a welcome development.

“It is also good to see Chelsea of England’s wing back, Victor Moses, back after sitting out the duel with the Bafana Bafana in June, due to injury,” he said.

Manu Garba, former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles Coach said the players and the coaching crew must do their work properly to ensure technical and tactical cohesion in the team.

“I am delighted with the names released by Coach Rohr, but the truth is that names do not play football.

“Even if we have all the big names in the squad and there is no technical and tactical cohesion in the squad, what you have is players playing individual games and that will not augur well for the team.

“The strength of the Cameroonians lie on teamwork as well as their physical attributes and so we must try to match them in that regard.”

