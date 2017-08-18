Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Talks between defender Toby Alderweireld and Tottenham chiefs have come to a halt, which could trigger an interest from Manchester City.

Man City have signed Olarenwaju “Larry” Kayode and loaned him out straight away to Girona.

Chris Smalling has claimed there is unrest at some of Manchester United’s rivals.

A potential deal to bring Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool may still be on as new Chinese owner Jisheng Gao reportedly told Mauricio Pellegrino that he has to sell if he wants to buy any more players.

Luis Suarez has told Barcelona that signing Philippe Coutinho is “not the solution” to their current on-field plight.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Chelsea will have to spend considerably more than £20m to sign Southampton defender Cedric Soares this month.

Lucas Perez could be a Deportivo La Coruna player as soon as next week, according to the club’s manager Pepe Mel.

Martin Jol knows what it takes to move from Ajax to the Premier League – and the former Tottenham manager believes Davinson Sanchez must be given the chance to prove himself at Spurs.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle midfielder Jack Colback is on Steve Bruce’s radar at Aston Villa.

Macaulay Gillesphey is wanted on loan by Doncaster and two Scottish Premiership clubs.

SUNDERLAND ECHO Simon Grayson has been impressed with Didier Ndong’s impact in the Championship – amid interest in the Sunderland midfielder.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Harry Redknapp has not given up on Middlesbrough winger Stewart Downing but says a deal to bring the former England international to Birmingham Cityis ‘dragging on a bit’.

THE SENTINEL Lyon have emerged as rivals to Monaco for Stoke City flop Giannelli Imbula.

THE DAILY ECHO Southampton are closing in on a deal for centre-half Wesley Hoedt as Virgil van Dijk’s stand-off continues.

A man has been banned from all football matches for three years and made to pay more than £1,000 after being found guilty of racial abuse during a Southampton match.

HULL DAILY MAIL Huddersfield Town have received an approach from Hull City for striker Nahki Wells

Leonid Slutsky accepts defeat in Kenneth Zohore chase as Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock denies knowledge of bid.

THE ARGUS Anthony Knockaert says it was an “easy decision” to stay even longer with Brighton & Hove Albion.

THE STAR Blackburn Rovers could enter the race for James Hanson after Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, hinted he could leave Bramall Lane later this month.

WEST LONDON SPORT Fulham have agreed a loan deal for Porto left-back Rafa Soares.

