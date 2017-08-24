Football Legend Roberto Carlos Sentenced To Prison

A judge in Brazil has sent football legend, Roberto Carlos to jail after committing an inexcusable offence. A Rio de Janeiro judge has sentenced former Real Madrid and Brazil international full-back Roberto Carlos to jail for failing to pay child support. The 44-year-old owes his ex-partner Barbara Thurler 61,000 reais (around 20,000 U.S. dollars), according …

