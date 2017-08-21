Football Papers : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea-linked Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has put clubs on alert after declaring that he is considering leaving the Bundesliga side in order to grow as a player.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has called for the transfer window to close before the start of the season to stop players being distracted during the early weeks of the season.

Antonio Conte has reiterated how hard the Chelsea board are working to sign more players before the close of the summer transfer window.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Timothy Fosu-Mensah is not out of sight, out of mind on loan at Crystal Palace as Jose Mourinho keeps texting and phoning him.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has heavily hinted at Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s imminent re-signing with a hilarious Instagram post.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Ronald Koeman believes Everton’s whirlwind summer transfer spree could be set for an unpredictable ending.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Gabriel Pires has ruled out leaving Leganes this summer, despite being repeatedly linked with a move to Newcastle.

Newcastle United are monitoring Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet after sending a scout to watch him play in Sampdoria’s 2-1 win over Benevento.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain admits he feels the ‘weight of expectation’ on Wearside more than he ever did at Rangers.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Jonny Evans might have missed West Brom’s impregnable winning start, but is still revered by team-mates desperate for him to stay.

EXPRESS & STAR

Walsall boss Jon Whitney remains hopeful of completing one or two new signings to boost his squad.

West Brom are waiting for Tony Pulis to give the green light on a £15million deal for Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer as the Baggies boss weighs up his options in the transfer market.

THE SENTINEL

Mark Hughes is backing himself to land players like Jese Rodriguez more often than not if he gets into the same room as such prospective transfer targets.

THE DAILY ECHO

Charlie Austin admits it’s a “delight to see” Saints playing attacking football this season, following his last-gasp penalty winner in the five-goal thriller against West Ham at St Mary’s on Saturday.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hull City head coach Leonid Slutsky believes it will be “impossible” to find a replacement for Sam Clucas during the final 10 days of the transfer window.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Blackburn are still working hard to add to their squad before the transfer window closes in 10 days – with a new defender still on the wishlist.

FULHAM CHRONICLE

Suggestions Shahid Khan is considering selling Fulham are rubbish.

Brentford wing wizard Jota has moved to try and quell rumours surrounding his Griffin Park future, by posting on social media. The Spaniard has published a selfie of himself and Rico Henry at the Brentford training ground on his Instagram story on Sunday morning.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Gary Rowett still wants to add at least one more player before the transfer window closes.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Liam Bridcutt is poised to swap clubs in time to make his Nottingham Forest debut against Leeds this weekend.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Sports Shield BWFC, the company owning 37.5 per cent of the shares in Bolton Wanderers, has been liquidated.

THE ARGUS

Brighton transfer record-breaker Jose Izquierdo is not afraid of the price tag after completing his £13.5 million move from Belgian club Brugge.

EVENING TIMES

Brendan Rodgers could sign one more striker even after Patrick Roberts re-joins Celtic, but Erik Sviatchenko could be on his way back to Denmark.

