Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Monaco and Marseille have expressed an interest in signing Chelsea’s rebel striker Diego Costa.

Arsene Wenger has claimed English clubs are being asked to pay a premium of 50 per cent more than their foreign counterparts for players in the current transfer window.

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has no interest in leaving Stamford Bridge to join Lille.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester City accepted a near-£20m loss on Samir Nasri in order to get the out-of-favour Frenchman off the wage books.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Ronnie Whelan says Liverpool “look like amateurs” for failing to strengthen key areas of Jurgen Klopp’s squad this summer.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Jamaal Lascelles has dismissed any suggestions of ‘negativity’ within the Newcastle United squad after the club’s opening two matches in the Premier League.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Simon Grayson has admitted he is shopping in a crowded transfer market. The Sunderland boss has targeted UK-based players this summer, particularly those that he has worked with in the past.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Harry Redknapp has confirmed former Spurs defender Sebastien Bassong is training with Birmingham City and hinted a deal could be on offer.

Tony Pulis says Jonny Evans is unfazed by all the transfer talk even though Manchester City represent a “different” kind of lure. City are understood to be preparing a second approach for Evans having had an initial offer, understood to be £18m, rejected.

Steve Bruce is convinced his summer signings will help Villa mount a serious promotion bid this season.

EXPRESS & STAR

Tony Pulis has challenged Salomon Rondon to “step up to the mark” in the face of improving competition.

THE SENTINEL

Port Vale owner Norman Smurthwaite says the club’s budget is 20 per cent higher than last year as the Valiants try to get out of League Two at the first attempt.

THE DAILY ECHO

Southampton are set to take their summer spending close to the £40m mark as they prepare to complete the signing of Wesley Hoedt.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hull City expect to complete a deal to sign Swansea City defender Stephen Kingsley in the next 24 hours as Sam Clucas prepares to finalise his £15m move in the opposite direction.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Yohan Benalouane’s future at Leicester City is in serious doubt after Craig Shakespeare told reporters they would have to “wait and see” whether the defender is in his long-term plans.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

Swansea City are pursuing a deal for PSV Eindhoven full-back Santiago Arias.

FULHAM CHRONICLE

Slavisa Jokanovic expects to have used the entire Fulham squad by the end of Tuesday night as he prepares his side to face Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

SOUTH LONDON PRESS

Millwall could be set for some player movement this week – with a potential exit on the cards. The Lions have a number of players who have struggled to gain game time in the opening weeks of the 2017-18 campaign with the likes of Mahlon Romeo, Ben Thompson, David Worrall and Calum Butcher all on the fringes.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Leeds have tabled a bid for NEC Nijmegen striker Jay-Roy Grot but look set to fail with a move for Middlesbrough’s Rudy Gestede as their hunt for new strikers intensifies on the back of Chris Wood’s exit.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Nottingham Forest are understood to have made a €2m bid for Danish international keeper Frederik Ronnow – but it has been rejected by Brondby.

EVENING GAZETTE

Despite signing two defenders on Monday, Harry Redknapp remains reluctant to give Ryan Shotton’s Middlesbrough move the green light.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says the information he has on striker Conor McAleny’s injury means he does not need to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window shuts.

THE ARGUS

Chris Hughton expects record buy Jose Izquierdo to have a positive impact on Albion – but he is not sure when.

THE STAR

Chris Wilder has revealed Sheffield United are close to making a breakthrough in the transfer market after confirming both he and Alan Knil

The post Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

